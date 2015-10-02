Intel and LINE Collaborate to accelerate adoption of IoT

Intel Corporation today announced the collaboration with LINE Corporation in order to make an “effort on software developers’ evangelization and strategic alignment to accelerate the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled solutions.”

Software is being spotlighted as a “key factor” in the collaboration as Intel will add LINE‘s instant messenger as a communication platform for software developers and will begin targeting developers in India and Indonesia, with expansions to occur at some point in the future.

“we will be able to engage with software developers in a timely and effective manner”

Intel will be sharing updates and resources on technologies like IoT, game development, Intel® RealSense™ Technology, Android* and Windows* application development and other content with followers of the official account. The Intel Software official account on the LINE Messenger app is being labled as “an extension of Intel Developer Zone online community.”

Today at the Intel Software Day 2015, the companies showcased an Intel processor based intelligent vending machine from Kirin Beverage Value Vendor Co. Ltd. This Intel processor based intelligent vending machine is served with LINE’s Business Connect, which will provide new entertainment functions for customers and manage marketing data to offer better customer experiences as demonstrated at the showcase of Intel Software Day 2015.

“We are proud to announce this new and exciting collaboration with LINE Corporation, which we believe accelerate software technology innovations.” said Sophia Chew, vice president of the software and services group and director of developer relations division at Intel Corporation. “Expanding the reach of the Intel Developer Zone through LINE’s Official account, we will be able to engage with software developers in a timely and effective manner. We hope our IoT enabled solutions give an inspiration for new business, new device/service adopting technologies from Intel and LINE.”

“We are excited for this innovative collaboration. By unveiling intelligent vending machine with Intel, we see the potential of enabling IoT solutions for various devices globally.” said Shintaro Tabata, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Sales at LINE Corporation. “We believe LINE will become the common user interface in this IoT era, and through LINE Business Connect, we will be able to provide a mobile CRM platform to connect various devices, enterprise backbone systems and end users more effectively.

“We believe LINE will become the common user interface in this IoT era”

LINE and Intel will also be working to “create a range of IoT enabled solutions spanning home automation, digital signage, intelligent vending machines” and the like. The partnership will also include outside collaborations with other partners to “add Intelligence to edge devices, deliver data to the cloud, analyze data for valuable insights and dashboard visualizations, real-time feedback capture and reporting for LINE applications through LINE Business Connect. It is intended to create additional value added services from the Internet of Things to new user experiences.