MeetMe, Inc. adds new CTO and SVP of Engineering

Social networking company MeetMe, Inc. has added two software industry veterans to its executive team. Jonah Harris has been named Chief Technology Officer and Sandeep Chand has been named Senior Vice President of Engineering.

“We believe MeetMe’s future depends on the quality of the connections we facilitate for our users and our ability to glean actionable insights from Big Data,” said Geoff Cook, MeetMe’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am excited to work with Jonah to create leading-edge discovery features and algorithms, as we build a world-class technology team. I am likewise thrilled to welcome Sandeep to the company. I believe his extensive industry experience and leadership capacity will prove invaluable as we rapidly grow.”

Harris most recently served as the Vice President of Architecture at MeetMe and has been with the company since 2008. According to MeetMe, Harris “brings deep experience will all aspects of MeetMe’s architecture” in addition to some “particular strengths in leveraging data to improve the user experience.”

Harris will report directly to Cook and will work with Cook to create a “long-term technical vision to support MeetMe’s business objectives.”

Sandeep Chand most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at AWeber Systems, Inc. and “brings significant expertise managing all aspects of the software development life cycle and aligning the company’s technical assets to deliver its business goals,” according to MeetMe.

Chand will report to Harris to “foster a culture of rapid innovation, best engineering process practices, and quality control.”

MeetMe, which changed its name from myYearbook back in June 2012, recently announced a share repurchase program for stockholders. The social network currently has apps available on Android and iPhone.