You’ll soon be able to shop via Facebook with a new Shopping section

Facebook is looking to become the only social application you need to use, and said that it is going to be integrating new ways to shop in its application.

Specifically, Facebook will be testing a new Shopping section where you’ll be able to “discover, share, and purchase products.” This includes advertisements that will let you browse products in what Facebook says is a “fast-loading, full-screen experience.” These ads will take you to the advertiser’s website, where you can purchase the product or products.

While this sounds like most other online advertisements, Facebook will be speeding up the ads, and says the fast load times should keep users interested in the advertisements for a longer period, thereby increasing the chances that they will buy.

Facebook describes the feature, dubbed Canvas, like this:

“… we’re testing a new ad experience called Canvas that helps businesses drive any advertising objective, from brand building to driving sales. We’ve been testing Canvas with a number of businesses since we first unveiled this in June. Over the coming weeks we’ll begin testing a new experience on Canvas. After clicking on an ad, people will see a fast-loading, full-screen experience where they can browse through a variety of products, before going to the retailer’s website to purchase.”

