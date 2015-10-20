WeChat version 6.3.5 for iOS brings voice and video calling for groups

If you’ve ever wanted to make a voice or video call with multiple friends on WeChat, then you’ll love the latest update for iOS, available as of today.

The new update allows “WeChatters” to start voice or video calls in a group chat with up to nine people. The functionality can be found by tapping the “+” menu and selecting Video Call. If you want audio only, you can turn off video in the same location. After you select this option, you can choose which members you’d like to add.

The new update also brings a Group Notices feature, which is exactly like it sounds. It allows you to send memos to all of your WeChat friends if you’re the creator of the group chat. To send a Group Notice:

Within a group chat, click the profile icon in the upper right corner

in the upper right corner Tap Group Notice

Create a text post

It’s also worth noting that group owners can now also transfer ownership to other members to edit Group Notices in the group profile tab.

Finally some enhancements to the WeRun-WeChat Official Account were also added in the new update. the WeRun-WeChat tracker allows you to monitor the steps you make every day and now lets you create a fitness friends list to “compete” with your WeChat friends by following their fitness trends. You can get started with this function by first following the WeRun-WeChat account, clicking Add in My Homepage and selecting your friends who are also following the official account. The friends you choose to follow willappear at the top of your daily step report.

You can download the new WeChat update here.