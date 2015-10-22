Cyko KO digital comic launches on LINE Webtoon for iOS, Android, and the web

Comic fans will find some new LINE Webtoon content to dive into starting today, thanks to the debut of Cyko KO, the first US title to employ LINE Webtoon’s new FX Toon technology, which incorporates sound and motion into the digital comic format, giving you a more immersive experience.

Cyko KO (pronounced PSYCHO-KAY-O) is a sci-fi adventure featuring a rebellious stunt motorcyclist, his sidekick Peachy Keen, and their pet Meemop. Cyko KO has been granted the power of enormous growth and a motorcycle that can change into his weapon of choice and is the only one who can protect the colonies of SuperEarth from giant monsters and the evil Baron Diablo. The comic was created by Rob Feldman.

According to a release sent to TruTower by LINE Webtoon, Cyko KO uses FX Toon to “advance the story and bring a sense of speed while enhancing the comedic beats throughout the series.” FX Toon uses special effects and soundtracks to better immerse you into the story.

“I’m an animator and a comic book creator and FX Toon blends both these worlds seamlessly providing me with a new creative platform to tell stories I think audiences will love,” said Feldman. “Cyko KO is a throwback to the Hanna Barbara and Filmation cartoons of the ‘70s and ‘80s, with a bit of Adult Swim humor sprinkled in, and I’m able to capture some of what made those series so memorable in this format.”

“Cyko KO with its fast-spaced speed and action, along with quick hitting humor is the perfect story to showcase our FX Toon technology,” said JunKoo Kim, Founder and Head of LINE Webtoon. “We are looking forward to introducing more titles that use this technology and offer it to creators who want to expand the scope of their storytelling in unique ways.”

LINE Webtoon launched in the U.S. in 2014 after over a decade of success in Korea, and is rapidly expanding with the onboarding of new artists, partners, expansion of ways to interact with the content.

Fans can read the first three chapters of Cyko KO now at http://www.webtoons.com/en/action/cyko-ko/list?title_no=560 . To download the official LINE Webtoon app, visit the Apple App Store and Google Play.