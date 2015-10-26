LINE Music partnering with Omnifone to expand content with more European, western artists

LINE Music and B2B digital music service provider Omnifone are partnering to help Line Music expand both reach and content, with Omnifone bringing millions of tracks to Line Music’s catalog — Line Music will gain access to Omnifone’s global music licensing expertise and end-to-end content services.

Omnifone’s music cloud, MusicStation, hosts 50 million tracks. The collection, according to Omnifone, is the world’s largest of “studio quality audio.”

“We do the vital undifferentiated heavy-lifting, the music industry technology infrastructure that allows our partners to focus on the things that add value to them; the exciting features that enable them to grow their services more quickly,” stated Phil Sant, Omnifone’s co-founder and Chief Engineer.

“Line Music has established itself as one of the front runners in the music subscription market”

Chief Executive at Omnifone, Jeff Hughes, added: “With global messenger giant Line Corporation at the helm, Line Music has established itself as one of the front runners in the music subscription market. We’re delighted to be working with Line Music to support its continued growth.”

Chief Executive at Line Music, Jun Masuda, said: “Working with a UK-based global music service provider will help us to enrich our popular music service with a whole host of new international artists for our users to enjoy. We’re thrilled to be working with Omnifone’s licensing team.”

The new resources brought on with the Omnifone partnership will help Line Music add more western and European artists to the service.

The LINE messaging app, which integrates with LINE Music, is one of the largest in the world, with 600 million users (700 million planned by the end of the year). The app includes a number of “add-on” applications such as LINE Webtoon and, of course, LINE Music, the latter of which lets you send tracks to friends and listen simultaneously via LINE. LINE is available on most major mobile platforms.

