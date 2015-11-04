ooVoo adds 3D characters to live mobile video calls in latest update on iOS and Android

This week, popular video chat application ooVoo has announced that, for the first time ever, full-motion 3D characters are available for use within a live mobile video call.

The new integration leverages facial and emotion recognition technology along with ooVoo’s concept of Intelligent Video to give users the ability to chat as an animated character that mimics facial expressions in real-time, giving it something unique that stands apart from the crowded video call arena.

“Building on our concept of Intelligent Video coupled with other technical enhancements, we are the first in video chat to ever provide mobile users with the ability to express themselves and their emotions through the use of full-screen, animated avatars,” said Robert Jackman, CEO of ooVoo, of the new release.

According to ooVoo, the app’s userbase consists of mostly millennial users, who contribute a “significant” portion of the billions of minutes spent in ooVoo video calls each month. This new feature could increase that.

“Our new Character feature empowers users to express their emotions in ways that go beyond a simple and plain emoji conversation,” said Rajesh Midha, Chief Product Officer. “Through the use of animated characters, we are taking our first step in allowing content, brands, and other experiences to coexist in ooVoo conversations, resulting in more meaningful and engaging interactions for our users. Keep an eye out for more funny, quirky, and topical characters to come.”

ooVoo Characters are now available for download for iPhone 4S and higher, and Android devices with OS 4.0 and higher. Both versions can be downloaded via this page. No word yet on when Windows 10 Mobile users will get the new functionality.