Voxox listed among fastest growing companies in North America in Deloitte’s 2015 Technology Fast 500

Voxox, the most comprehensive cloud-based rich communication service for consumers and businesses, recently announced it ranked number 248 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. The recognition is based on fiscal year revenue growth between 2011 and 2014. This is the second consecutive year that Voxox has been named to this prestigious list.

“Amid a fierce business climate, there seems to be no shortage of new and established companies that are unlocking a seemingly unlimited potential for growth and advancement through technology’s continued disruption and proliferation across industries,” said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “It is inspiring to witness the innovative ways that companies are incorporating emerging technologies for business gains, be it cognitive computing, or the Internet of Things. We congratulate all those ranked on this year’s Fast 500 and look forward to seeing their continued growth into 2016.”

”We are thrilled to be on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list for the second consecutive year,” said Bryan Hertz, co-founder and CEO of Voxox. “This further validates our growth and success in our mission to create truly unified communications for people all over the world.”

This year’s Technology Fast 500 award winners – both public and private companies – were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2011 to 2014. Overall, 2015 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 109 percent to 21,984 percent from 2011 to 2014. Voxox grew 297 percent during this period.

“Through the efforts and utilization of new and emerging technologies from these companies, we are witnessing greater business demands from across almost all industries,” added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “We look forward to the opportunity to serve these companies as they strive to grow to the next level – be it towards introducing new solutions or entering new markets – and with it make important and long lasting impressions on the technology market as a whole.”

Voxox offers a comprehensive suite of communication solutions for consumers and businesses, all with a single underlying back-end infrastructure and unified communications service delivery platform. Developed entirely in-house by a seasoned team of technologists, the service delivery platform enables Voxox to bypass expensive licensing fees that competitors have to pay, allowing Voxox to offer its customers some of the most competitive rates in the industry. This technology also breaks new ground in empowering the Voxox team to quickly add new features to all products in the company’s portfolio and offer high-quality services at a lower cost.

The full Technology Fast 500 list can be viewed at www.fast500.com.