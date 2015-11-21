SOMA announces “high-quality” group video, voice calls for up to four participants

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced you to an app called SOMA Messenger, a free video, voice and messaging app tailor-made for global communication. This week, SOMA announced that it has launched free, high-quality group video and voice calls on mobile, for up to four participants. The new video and voice features provide a convenient way for the app’s millions of users to keep in touch with the people that matter to them most during the holidays.

“SOMA Messenger has raised the standard of quality for global communication,” said Lei Guo, Co-Founder and CEO of SOMA Messenger. “An industry first, we provide the only globally-optimized mobile communication app that offers all the essential features at your fingertips, forever free of charge.”

Developed by Instanza and incubated in Harvard Innovation Lab’s (i-lab) inaugural class and launched in July 2015, SOMA Messenger quickly grew to over 10 million unique users in its first 30 days – a record-breaking statistic – adding 1 million new users per day. SOMA Messenger also offers group messaging up to 500 participants.

“For those unable to travel this holiday season, SOMA Messenger gives friends and family a free way to join in those activities that make the season so special,” said Oliver Hayen, Co-Founder and CMO of SOMA Messenger. “Unlike Skype and WhatsApp, our product opens the infinite possibilities of conversation from your mobile device.”

The new video and voice features function cohesively within a group communication, allowing users the choice to have the conversation via text, voice, video, or combination of all three. SOMA says its network of servers “guarantees reliability and stability” no matter where you happen to be and provides a “true high quality experience.”

The app works across 3G or 4G networks and is available on iOS and Android.