Roam Mobility launches first dedicated wireless service for visitors to Canada

If you’re planning on visiting Canada anytime soon, one option that might save you a little bit of coin on your phone bill is Roam Mobility. International travellers visiting Canada can now get a local SIM card with unlimited nationwide talk and text, and 4G LTE data and avoid expensive roaming fees.

Dubbed the Canada Travel SIM card, Roam Mobility says the new SIM was “made just for visitors to Canada” and comes preloaded with plans ranging from 1 to 3 weeks. As mentioned, each SIM includes include unlimited talk and text as well as 500 MB of 4G LTE data.

Like any other international SIM, you can just insert the Roam Mobility SIM into any unlocked GSM phone and start the plan when you arrive. The SIM lets you enjoy nationwide coverage on Canada’s largest LTE network to save you from expensive roaming charges with no contracts or commitments.

According to Destination Canada, the country’s national tourism organization, travel to Canada rose 8 percent from 2014 to 2015, a trend that is expected to continue as the nation’s popularity as a recreational destination increases.

“More than 17 million international visitors come to Canada every year,” says Emir Aboulhosn, Founder and CEO of Otono. “For many, staying connected in Canada means paying high fees or being constrained by small data packages or limited minutes. Roam Mobility’s Canada Travel SIM removes those restrictions and delivers the connectivity that today’s travellers need.”

Some of the other features you can look forward to with the Roam Mobilty SIM include voice mail, caller ID, call waiting and hotspot tethering. You also get a dedicated Canadian phone number so that friends and family in Canada don’t have to call long-distance to reach you.

You can order Roam Mobility’s Canada Travel SIMs via the Roam Mobility website.