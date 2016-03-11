LINE introduces group calling feature for 200 people

LINE Corporation this week announced the addition of a new group call feature to the latest version of the LINE app for iOS, Android, and Windows, enabling users to participate in voice calls within their group or multiple person chats.

With the release of LINE 5.11 for iPhone and Android, LINE now includes support for voice calls within groups or multiple person chats. The group feature update is also supported on LINE Windows desktop version (v.4.5.)

The feature offers free voice chats with up to 200 people. Calls can be initiated from within group chats or multiple person chats, and a notification message will be sent to all of the users participating in the chat. The number of people currently participating in the call can also be confirmed from within the chat. An icon is displayed above the user icon of the person currently speaking at the time, enabling users to easily communicate with each other.

LINE was released in June 2011 as a group communications service available across multiple devices and network carriers, enabling users around the world to easily keep in touch with friends, family, and coworkers. It launched its free voice call service in October of the same year, and video calls in September 2013, all in an effort to improve the lines of communication between people.

The group call feature can be utilized for no charge as long as the user has the LINE app installed.

Download the new and improved LINE app here.