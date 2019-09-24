Kik Messenger Shutting Down

Kik founder Ted Livingston has announced that the company’s Kik Messenger platform will be shutting down. The news comes in reaction to the SEC trying to label the company’s cryptocurrency Kin as a security, which Livingston says could “kill “Kin’s usability.

Writing about its decision to switch focus, Kik Interactive founder Ted Livingstone said the company had taken the “hard decision” to shut down Kik because it wanted to devote all its attention to the Kin cryptocurrency.

With the Kik shut down, the company will shrink down to 19 employees and cut the overhead by 85%. 80 employees will be let go.

Kik Messenger launched in 2010 and proved popular largely because it lets people register and use it without providing a phone number or other credentials.

There was no date given in the post about when the shutdown of Kik will take place. However, the writing is on the wall. If you’re one of the millions who currently use the Kik Messenger, it’s time to start looking for a replacement messaging app.