Smartphone customization app LINE DECO amasses over 30 million downloads

LINE Corporation has announced that LINE DECO, which allows you to customize your iOS and Android smartphone wallpapers and icons with illustrations and photos that feature LINE characters, has amassed over 30 million downloads worldwide as of late September 2015.

As of March, LINE DECO also features a battery power monitor and calendar widget, while the ability to customize icons in the iPhone Notification center was added with the iOS Launcher in August. LINE says that 1 billion wallpapers, icons, widgets and other items have been downloaded globally as of September, 2015.

To celebrate the milestone, LINE DECO is holding a sale on popular wallpapers and widgets featuring Brown and other prominent characters where you can get up to 70 percent off the original price until the end of October. You’ll be able to view more details of this sale in the LINE DECO app home menu.

As for the future, LINE DECO plans to release a weather widget to complement its array of convenient customization features, though a release date is not yet available. The service also hopes to improve the quality of its users’ smartphone experience by forming new partnerships with other companies in order to offer an expanded list of content and events.

If you haven’t already tried the app, you may do so by downloading it via the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store.