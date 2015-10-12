WhatsApp for Windows 10 Mobile receives new emoji, audio notifications, and more

It’s been awhile since the Windows Phone / Windows 10 Mobile version of WhatsApp Messenger has been updated. While the beta version of the application has been getting quite a few features, until today, these features have been unavailable in the official release.

Now, with version 2.12.170, many of those features are finally making it to the public application.

Specifically, the new version brings a new emoji — yes, you can now send your friends the middle finger — as well as in-app audio notifications, and improved search that lets you find messages, chats, and contacts more easily.

At last count, WhatsApp has amassed 900 million total active users, putting it far ahead of most other instant messaging applications. Other heavy hitters in the space include WeChat, Kik, and LINE, all of which have expanded beyond messaging and into other areas in a bid to dethrone WhatsApp and become the go-to messaging service.

The new WhatsApp update can be downloaded via the Microsoft Store.