Star Wars digital comic series launches on LINE Webtoon ahead of The Force Awakens

Cyko KO wasn’t the only comic to launch on the LINE Webtoon digital comic service today. The service, which is a product of NAVER — the company behind the LINE messaging and calling app — has released the Star Wars digital comic series ahead of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie debut.

Centered on the original Star Wars trilogy, the new digital comic digs into the story from a new perspective – presented from the point-of-view of a young Luke Skywalker as he grows up on Tatooine.

Coinciding with the release of the new Star Wars movie trailer, this new digital comic is sure to appeal to both long time enthusiasts of Star Wars and new fans alike who will enjoy learning more about the epic space opera, designed with beautiful artwork and presented in LINE Webtoon’s unique, easy to read scroll-based storytelling style.

“Our fans are in for something special as they now have a chance to dive into the epic Star Wars story in a totally new way, only on LINE Webtoon,” said JunKoo Kim, Founder and Head of LINE Webtoon. “This immersive digital comic experience offers a brand new experience for Star Wars fans and perfectly showcases the appeal of our digital storytelling format.”

“[Fans] now have a chance to dive into the epic Star Wars story in a totally new way”

Star Wars is authored by Star Wars fan and Korean comic artist Hong Jacga, known for such work as Hwa Ja, Dorothy Band, and The Cat Funeral — the latter of which have been adapted into musical and movie form, respectively.

To effectively deliver the original Star Wars story, Hong Jacga not only reconstructs events from the films but also includes main characters, backgrounds and locations consistent with the Star Wars universe while adding his uniquely realistic and exquisite art style.

You’ll be able to read Star Wars every Thursday and Sunday on LINE Webtoon for free. As with other LINE Webtoon comics, each of the 40 chapters of Star Wars can be downloaded via the LINE Webtoon app for iOS and Android, so you’ll be able to enjoy them even when there’s no internet connection around.

To access Star Wars, visit the LINE Webtoon web site or download the official LINE Webtoon app through the Apple App Store and Google Play.