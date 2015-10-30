Peanuts character Snoopy makes his debut on Snapchat as a sponsored lens

Most of us have become quite familiar with Charles M. Schulz’s iconic Peanuts characters, which first made their debut on a comic strip on October 2, 1950 and ran until February 13, 2000. One of the strip’s most popular and cherished characters has arrived as a lens on Snapchat.

Snoopy debuted as a sponsored lens starting today to promote 20th Century Fox’s upcoming Peanuts Movie. Snoopy dances across the screen behind a stream of candy corn as Woodstock dances on your selfies. The tuen from the “Linus and Lucy” animated series plays in the background.

The lens will appear for 24 hours before it’s exchanged for another lens, as many Snapchat users know.

In addition to the Snoopy lens, Snapchat will be putting two sponsored geofilters for the Peanuts Movie into the app on Halloween. The first filter users will see is day-themed and will appear in the app early on Saturday, Snapchat says. Later in the day, the geofilter will change to night-themed. Both filters will be available throughout the U.S on Halloween.

The lens is part of a bigger push from Fox to promote The Peanuts, which opens next week.

The Snoopy lens appears just over one year to the day that Snapchat ads were officially launched. Snapchat is available on iOS and Android.