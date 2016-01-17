LINE Webtoon, Stan Lee, POW! Entertainment announce winner of Superhero Comics Contest

Popular digital comics publisher LINE Webtoon, which offers its content to users via app and web and distributes comics worldwide to millions of readers, announced that “The Bad Guys” by LG Lancaster and Orlando Caicedo are the grand prize winners of the Superhero Comics Contest. “The Badguys” beat out hundreds of entries to claim the top spot, earning a publishing contract and $30,000 from LINE Webtoon.

The contest called for aspiring comic artists to submit their ideas to be published exclusively on LINE Webtoon, whose platform is known to champion creator rights and employs a creator-friendly system, allowing aspiring artists showcase their work and build an audience through an easily accessible distribution system and community network. The winner will also receive guidance from the legendary superhero creator and POW! Entertainment.

“The Bad Guys” is a superhero comedy heist comic with a cast of characters supremely out of their depth. Dealing with daddy issues, bad breakups, decades-old grudges and profound professional inadequacies, the whole endeavor is pretty much a foregone conclusion. Bad guys never win. Created by the team of writer LG Lancaster and artist Orlando Caicedo, with colors by Justine Raymod, fanswill be able to read “The Bad Guys” with new chapters available each week exclusively on LINE Webtoon beginning this summer.

new chapters will be available each week exclusively on LINE Webtoon beginning this summer

The Superhero Comics Contest launched on Oct. 14 as a global competition created to help up-and-coming comic artists find an audience and earn a spot amongst LINE Webtoon’s impressive roster of creators. Following over 500 entries, readers were called upon to vote for their favorite comics. The top 20 fan-chosen finalists were then evaluated by an editorial team comprised of both LINE Webtoon and POW! Entertainment members. In addition to grand prize winner “The Bad Guys,” the second place prize went to “Supersonic Girl” by Ryotashi, and “Inarime” and “unORDINARY“ were named as the third and fourth place winners, respectively.

With more than 10 years of experience in Korea, LINE Webtoon launched in the U.S. in 2014. By participating in the comics contests hosted throughout the year, aspiring creators have the chance to be part of this next step for LINE Webtoon and the world of digital comics.

In addition to the comics contest, LINE Webtoon offers Challenge League as another opportunity for creators to become professional artists and gain recognition throughout the year. Challenge League is an open platform within the LINE Webtoon site where artists can publish their digital comics and build a fan base. Each month the LINE Webtoon editorial team reviews the content and selects at least one comic to be featured on the site.

To download the official LINE Webtoon app, visit the Apple App Store and Google Play.