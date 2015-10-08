ooVoo’s video chat app for Mac gets a facelift in new update

ooVoo has just announced the release of a brand new Mac application — version 6.0 — that features a complete interface redesign, giving you a new one-window design along with a sleeker and native-to-platform interface. The new version is parallel to ooVoo‘s award winning mobile app.

The ooVoo for Mac interface redesign encompasses all of ooVoo’s most popular features, including: high-definition one-on-one video calling, 12-way group video calling, voice calls, and screen sharing. This release also includes an In-App Purchase option for ooVoo Premium, which provides users an ad-free experience.

“ooVoo’s new Mac app provides users with a brand new look and experience, while still giving them the highest quality one-on-one and group video calling features they already know and love. Its new, more streamlined experience makes it easier and more enjoyable to catch up with friends and family over video and text chat,” said Rajesh Midha, Chief Product Officer.

Here are some highlights of ooVoo version 6.0:

Highest quality HD video calling. Other video chat apps depend on the processing power of devices. ooVoo uses robust cloud servers to provide the highest-quality experience.

Easier to experience groups. Video call one-on-one or with up to 12 friends. Send and receive messages without having to manage multiple windows.

Integrated messaging. Easy-to-navigate video calling and messaging with a new drag-and-drop feature to easily share picture and video messages.

Crystal-clear voice calling. Make free voice calls to other ooVoo users or purchase ooVoo credits and call mobile phones and landlines too.

Go premium. For users who want an ad-free experience, upgrading to ooVoo Premium is quick and easy.

Worldwide language support. ooVoo 6.0 for Mac is localized in 12 languages and works seamlessly across most devices on the world’s most popular platforms.

Download the latest version of ooVoo for Mac which is fully supported on the latest Mac OS X, by visiting the Mac App Store.