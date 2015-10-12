Facebook adds new 3D Touch feature for iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, and a new 20-second birthday card feature

Facebook’s latest iPhone app update now includes a new 3D Touch feature that works with Apple’s latest iPhones, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Thanks to the latest update, by pressing and holding the Facebook app icon on the Home screen, you’ll now see a new Quick Action menu that lets you write a new post, upload a photo or a video, or take a photo or video.

Apple says Facebook will support Peek and Pop, Apple’s new 3D Touch interactions that are used in many other apps such as Instagram, before the end of the year.

Facebook is also adding a new way for you to say “happy birthday” to your friends. A small number of users are reportedly seeing a new icon on the Birthdays page that encourages them to send a 20-second video, which should make those birthday wishes more personal.

You can grab the latest version of Facebook’s app, version 41, via the Apple App Store.