Skype is integrated into the newest Windows 10 desktop build

Back in 2011, Microsoft bought Skype and since then it has been steadily integrating the software into its operating systems and services. Today, the latest build of Windows 10 for Windows Insiders, build 10565, integrates the Skype software directly into the OS.

With the new universal Messaging, Phone, and Skype video apps, Windows 10 users have access to Skype’s features directly from the Windows 10 interface, though the features are currently available only if you have the insider preview build for desktop. Microsoft will eventually be releasing the same update for Windows 10 Mobile devices, though no release date is yet available.

The integration allows you to be able to call your Skype friends without having to go through the Skype application, and instead you’re able to do it through the Messaging, Phone and Skype video universal Windows apps.

Keep in mind that you might experience some bugs in the Insider preview, but if this isn’t a problem for you, you can update your OS to get the new features. If you haven’t yet joined the Windows Insider program, you can do so here.

