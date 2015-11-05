You can now see song clips from Spotify, Apple Music in your Facebook news feed

Facebook has been doing what many messaging apps have been doing lately with regard to music, and that’s make it a part of your everyday life. We’ve seen Spotify and Tango tie the knot and services like LINE Music becoming part of the mainstream arena, so now the world’s largest social network wants to get into the game in a big way.

Facebook will now let you sample music shared from Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes into your feed via new Music Stories, which will be available initially for the iOS app and will likely roll out to Android and Windows Phone / Windows 10 Mobile in the future.

The feature puts the music directly into your news feed via Facebook’s audio player, letting you listen to a sample from within the app itself. Eventually you’ll be able to share playlists, too, which will follow the same concept and let you listen via the feed. It’d be surprising if Facebook didn’t eventually roll out support for full songs.

With the new feature, you can save songs to your music collections, or buy it from iTunes by clicking a button on the post.

While the feature only supports Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes, Facebook says more services will support Music Stories in the near future.

This new functionality will make music easier to target to users who want to listen to it, such as friends and family. With 8 billion views a day occurring on Facebook, this move seems like a no brainer.

